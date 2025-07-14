Emmanuel Acho Issues Frank Parting Message After FS1 Show Gets Canceled
Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho didn't wait long before sharing his reaction to news that his network is cancelling three shows—one of which Acho co-hosts—this week.
FS1 is reportedly cutting Speak, Breakfast Ball and The Facility from its daytime programming, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand. Acho co-hosted The Facility alongside fellow former NFL players Chase Daniel, James Jones and LeSean McCoy; the show was brought to air less than a year ago.
Acho also previously co-hosted Speak, FS1’s longtime studio show, before leaving to launch The Facility in September 2024. Joy Taylor then took over lead host duties at Speak, but Marchand reports she will not have her contract renewed by the network this summer.
In the aftermath of Fox Sports' show cancellations, Acho shared his frank thoughts on leaving the air.
Acho wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):
"In sports, when you’re not good enough, you get cut.
In TV, when you’re not good enough, you get cancelled.
I’m not going to try and come to y’all with some 'Big announcements soon. Stay tuned' because I don’t actually know what’s coming. But what I do know is I trust God."
Acho, 34, is a former NFL linebacker and Emmy-winning broadcaster who started his career in media as a college football analyst at ESPN. He left ESPN to join Fox Sports in 2020 and received a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality/Emerging On Air Talent in '21.