ESPN Analyst Dubs Patrick Mahomes 'Best Quarterback in NFL History'
Amid questions about whether or not he'll play this coming Saturday vs. the Texans, Patrick Mahomes is garnering some high praise.
In a segment on ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday morning, NFL analyst Jeff Saturday dubbed Mahomes "the best quarterback in NFL history" while discussing his high ankle sprain.
"[You have] lost your mind," the former Colts center—and former head coach—responded when asked about Kansas City possibly sitting the QB down to recover. "Are we serious? What sport are we playing right now? ...If Patrick Mahomes says, 'I am good to go, I can go play,' you are going to start the best quarterback in NFL history!"
"You don't bench him for precaution," Saturday continued. "You have a month until you play in the playoffs. It would be a ridiculous concept to believe a man would take a month off of professional football, then hit the playoffs and go on the road and play to [a high] level."
For context, Mahomes left Sunday's Chiefs win in the fourth quarter after having his ankle rolled up on. He was replaced by backup Carson Wentz and did not return. The injury has since been deemed a high ankle sprain and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is considered week to week, there's a possibility he doesn't play this coming Saturday against Houston, but in the end, "will be fine long-term."
As for the "best quarterback in NFL history" designation—Tom Brady would like a word.