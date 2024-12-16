Patrick Mahomes Details What Happened on Injury, and What's Next for Recovery
The Kansas City Chiefs were rolling to what, for them, was going to be a comfortable win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday when disaster struck late in the fourth quarter—Patrick Mahomes limped off the field after being sandwiched by a couple of defenders and didn't return to the game.
Moments after the Chiefs' 21-7 victory on the road that pushed the two-time defending champions to 13-1, Andy Reid shared a cautiously optimistic update on his QB, saying Mahomes's right ankle wasn't broken, but just really sore.
Mahomes then broke down what happened on the play and what he'll have to do now to get ready for the Chiefs' next game, which is this Saturday against Houston Texans.
"We’re up in the pocket, obviously fourth down trying to make a play happen and as I threw the ball [I got] kind of hit and it felt like someone hit me from behind so I just got rolled up on, which kind of happens in football," Mahomes said. "I tried to bounce back up and obviously it hurt a little bit but now we’ll just get after the rehab part of it and try to get ready for next week."
Mahomes, who has had ankle injuries before, said he's learned what needs to be done to get better in a hurry.
"You know what you have to do to get back and I think that’s the most important part," he said. "Now we just get back to the rehab part, the treatment part and try to get ourself ready on a short week against a good football team."
Here are his full comments:
The Chiefs have an even shorter week after Saturday's game, as they'll travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers a week from Wednesday on Christmas.