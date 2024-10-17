SI

ESPN Announces Contract Extensions for Multiple Key Basketball Contributors

Kendrick Perkins, Tim Legler, Monica McNutt and Chiney Ogwumike all received contract extensions from ESPN this week.

Mike McDaniel

ESPN announced contract extensions for multiple NBA contributors on Thursday.
ESPN announced contract extensions for multiple NBA contributors on Thursday. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN has reached multi-year contract extensions with multiple basketball analysts, the network announced on Thursday.

Kendrick Perkins, Tim Legler, Chiney Ogwumike and Monica McNutt have all received new deals to remain with the network, ESPN's PR team announced on Thursday.

Perkins has become a mainstay for ESPN's NBA coverage since becoming a contributor in 2019. His role has continued to expand, as he appears daily on multiple ESPN studio shows opining on basketball for the network.

Legler, who has been with ESPN for nearly 25 years, will expand his role this season as an ESPN NBA game analyst. Previously, Legler called games for ESPN radio and has consistently been seen on the network's studio programming throughout his time at ESPN.

Ogwumike made history when she became the first full-time analyst and professional athlete at the same time for ESPN. But since the ending of her WNBA career in 2019, Ogwumike has continued to expand her role at ESPN as she assists in the network's coverage of the NBA, WNBA and college basketball.

McNutt will also expand her role as both an NBA and WNBA analyst for ESPN. She will appear on the network's live event and studio coverage and will continue her role as a WNBA game analyst.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/Media