ESPN Announces Contract Extensions for Multiple Key Basketball Contributors
ESPN has reached multi-year contract extensions with multiple basketball analysts, the network announced on Thursday.
Kendrick Perkins, Tim Legler, Chiney Ogwumike and Monica McNutt have all received new deals to remain with the network, ESPN's PR team announced on Thursday.
Perkins has become a mainstay for ESPN's NBA coverage since becoming a contributor in 2019. His role has continued to expand, as he appears daily on multiple ESPN studio shows opining on basketball for the network.
Legler, who has been with ESPN for nearly 25 years, will expand his role this season as an ESPN NBA game analyst. Previously, Legler called games for ESPN radio and has consistently been seen on the network's studio programming throughout his time at ESPN.
Ogwumike made history when she became the first full-time analyst and professional athlete at the same time for ESPN. But since the ending of her WNBA career in 2019, Ogwumike has continued to expand her role at ESPN as she assists in the network's coverage of the NBA, WNBA and college basketball.
McNutt will also expand her role as both an NBA and WNBA analyst for ESPN. She will appear on the network's live event and studio coverage and will continue her role as a WNBA game analyst.