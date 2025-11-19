ESPN Still Talking About Cam Skattebo's Brief Pretend Shoving Match on WWE Raw
Cam Skattebo made a cameo on WWE Monday Night Raw this week. The injured Giants running back is currently recovering from a dislocated ankle that ended his season a few weeks ago, but was feeling good enough to participate in the show at Madison Square Garden.
Skattebo stood up and shoved a wrestler and was then shoved back as a scuffle ensued. Skattebo was not seriously hurt, but enough people took issue with his participation that he had to take to social media to defend his brief appearance.
You would think the news cycle about a professional athlete making an appearance on a professional wrestling program where nothing bad happened to anyone, but on Wednesday morning Get Up was back on the subject with Jeff Saturday questioning whether Skattebo had weighed all the risks and rewards of his decision.
"I don't love it," said Saturday. "I love Skattebo as a player. I think it's uneblievable. I think the risk-reward in this situation probably wasn't well thought out. Whether your like it or not, he did get pushed pretty hard. And there's four dudes around you. Somebody falls into that same leg, right? I mean, we're what a couple weeks out of a serious injury? And I understand it's scripted, I understand all those things. There's still a risk-reward situation that's probably not in the best mindset."
Keep in mind that Skattebo's mother has talked about how he used to run into telephone poles as a child and there's also video of him headbutting a brick wall before a game while he was at Arizona State. But those never happened when the Giants were losing.
"At some point, you're 2-8," continued Saturday. "Dart's hurt. You're hurt. Malik Nabers is hurt. Everybody's gonna build the Giants around these three guys. We don't want you... if something did happen. God forbid. It didn't, thank God, but if it did then you're looking back going, our team leader or our motivational leader, whatever you want to call Skattebo, is down longer because of this. It's just... it's a risk-reward situation that I didn't love."
Everyone is hurt, the season is lost, and nothing happened, but we're a little thin on topics today. Hopefully, Skattebo keeps this in mind the next time he's seated cageside at a wrestling show.