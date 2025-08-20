ESPN Hires Former Fox Sports Personality Whose Show Was Recently Canceled
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel was one of the big names let go by Fox Sports earlier this summer when the sports network canceled a few of its daily shows on FS1. With football season close to getting underway, so too is a fresh start for Daniel, who has landed a gig with ESPN that will include calling college football games and providing analysis on other shows.
Front Office Sports broke the news of the move, which will see Daniel calling his first college football game for ESPN when Pittsburgh hosts Duquesne on Aug. 30. He will be teamed up with play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick this season.
Daniel was a co-host of FS1's The Facility during his time at Fox Sports and quickly won over fans with his ability to break down plays in a way that allowed viewers to get a better understanding of what really happens in football games.
He will also serve as NFL analyst on various ESPN shows, according to FOS.
Daniel played for six teams in his NFL career and started just five games.