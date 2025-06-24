Here Is the Most Nonsensical Apology in Broadcasting History
1. I thought the Chip Caray non-controversy controversy that I wrote about on Monday would be the most nonsensical thing I covered this week.
I was wrong.
Here’s another broadcasting story that I don’t understand at all and makes no sense. During Sunday’s Fever-Aces game, ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo disagreed with a foul call.
“They disagree with you,” Lobo’s broadcast partner, Pam Ward, said.
“They do, and I disagree with them, and that’s fine,” Lobo said. “That’s what makes America great, right Pam Ward?”
For some unknown reason, Lobo then said she should rephrase her statement, with Ward agreeing.
“Difference of opinion,” Ward suggested.
“That’s a better way to say it,” Lobo replied. “Sorry about that.”
Sorry? Sorry about what? Sorry that you said being able to disagree with people is what makes America great? Why the hell would you apologize for that?
If the theory is that Lobo thought saying, “that’s what makes America great” sounds too much like “make America great again” and that’s why she apologized, then we have reached a low point.
Seriously, what the hell are we doing?
I feel like I’m missing something with this story. Let me see if I have it straight.
Ref makes a call. Lobo says she disagrees with the call. Utters a throwaway line that being able to disagree with each other is what makes America great. Lobo said she should rephrase that. Ward somehow agrees. Lobo apologies.
I ask again, what the hell are we doing?
2. The formula for drawing a big rating is simple: Have a Game 7 on a Sunday night.
The Thunder’s title-clinching win against the Pacers on Sunday drew 16.3 million viewers. These were the viewership numbers for the first six games of the NBA Finals:
Game 1: 8.91 million
Game 2: 8.76 million
Game 3: 9.19 million
Game 4: 9:41 million
Game 5: 9.54 million
Game 6: 9.28 million
Game 7: 16.35 million
The Finals averaged 10.26 million viewers. Taking out the COVID-19 bubble Finals, Pacers-Thunder was the least-watched NBA Finals since 2007.
3. NBC announced Monday that it has hired analyst Grant Hill for its game coverage when it begins airing the NBA next season.
Hill will continue his role at TNT and CBS as a college basketball analyst for the NCAA tournament, where he works alongside Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery.
4. I’m with 24-year-old Thunder forward Jalen Williams here. Shirley Temples > Shots.
5. Kevin Durant responding to Emmanuel Acho is a clear win for Acho when it comes to the engagement game, but you can’t deny that Durant makes the only point that matters here.
