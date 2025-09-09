ESPN Signs Pair of Longtime TV Stars to Multi-Year Contract Extensions
While ESPN programming has undergone significant changes in recent years, headlined by the departure of Around The Horn a few months ago, one long-standing show isn't going anywhere.
On Monday, Puck's John Ourand reported that ESPN signed Pardon The Interruption hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon to multi-year contract extensions. Per Ourand, both personalities' contracts were set to expire this year; their new deals will run through the next three years.
PTI is the network's second-most famous studio show behind SportsCenter, and is going on nearly a quarter-century on ESPN airwaves. The first episode featuring Kornheiser and Wilbon aired in 2001, and the show grew popular over the years due to the pair's chemistry and incisive sports commentary. There were questions about the show's future lately given the death of Around The Horn but, according to ESPN president Burke Magnus, Pardon The Interruption was never in danger.
"There was never a moment when we weren’t completely committed to continuing PTI, frankly, for as long as (Kornheiser and Wilbon) want to continue PTI," Magnus told Ourand.
The longtime ESPN stars will be around for a while yet. So, too, will PTI.