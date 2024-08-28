ESPN Makes Two Special Announcements About Bill Belichick Working With Peyton Manning
The 2024 NFL season will mark the first time Bill Belichick has not worked in some sort of coaching role in 50 years, and he's using his newfound free time to remain in the NFL world.
The former New England Patriots coach will join Peyton and Eli Manning on their hit ESPN show during Monday Night Football for each episode this season. The Manningcast, as its referred to, gives fans an alternative option to tune into the Monday night game as the Manning brothers and their guests break down what's going on in the game.
Belichick is expected to appear early in the game, likely in the first half. He will make his first appearance in the Manningcast's Week 1 show for the matchup between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. The Manningcast is expected to broadcast for 11 of the Monday night games.
On top of this, Belichick and the elder Manning brother are planning to host a weekly show on Fridays on ESPN to preview the upcoming Monday night game.
The show will feature a "film room and schematic breakdown, focusing on team and player tendencies, as well as the game plan approach for both teams," Ari Meirov reported.
Needless to say, Belichick is not slowing down much in the NFL world this season even if he's not coaching on the sideline.
Belichick is also set to join Inside The NFL as an analyst during the 2024 season. NFL fans will see the 72-year-old all over their screens this season.