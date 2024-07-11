Bill Belichick Lands Analyst Gig for 'Inside the NFL' Series
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is joining “Inside The NFL” as an analyst for the 2024-25 NFL season.
The eight-time Super Bowl winning coach will be on a panel alongside host Ryan Clark and returning analysts Chad Johnson and Chris Long. “Inside the NFL”, an Emmy-winning football commentary series, is entering its 48th season and will premiere on The CW on August 30th.
“Bill Belichick joining ‘Inside the NFL’ is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW,” President of The CW Network Dennis Miller said in a press release. “Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched. Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long.”
Belichick, 72, recently worked as a draft analyst alongside ESPN’s Pat McAfee during McAfee’s eponymous live event at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
In addition to his new gig, Belichick is set to appear on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” and Peyton and Eli Manning’s “ManningCast” on a regular basis this upcoming season.
“I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise," Belichick said in a statement. “I've always appreciated 'Inside the NFL's' depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros—Ryan, Chris and Chad—this coming season.”