Every Big Sports Event Affected by ESPN, YouTube TV Dispute This Week
Disney and ESPN are still in a contract dispute with YouTube TV entering Tuesday. A full slate of college football on Saturday and the Cowboys-Cardinals clash on Monday Night Football were suddenly unavailable to thousands of paying customers. It has become a matter of great frustration among fans and, unfortunately, there is no indication it will come to a conclusion anytime soon.
With no end in sight, we have no choice but to assume this week’s slate of games and other notable sporting events will be affected. Any fans relying on YouTube TV to watch sports this week will either have to make alternative arrangements, like paying ESPN extra to stream directly through them, or accept they’ll be left in the cold as two giant corporations continue to point the finger at one another. It’s a terrible situation for basically everybody involved, but there’s also effectively nothing we the people can do to usher the process along.
One thing fans can do is prepare. There was intense disappointment felt among many fans who were unaware of the ongoing dispute and thought they were going to enjoy Monday Night Football last night until they logged on to YouTube TV. That is a terrible feeling and we endeavor to help you avoid it by understanding what, exactly, will be affected by the dispute this week.
Here are all the games and significant sporting events that will air on Disney/ESPN properties that normally would be accessible through a YouTube TV subscription, but will be unavailable until the dispute is resolved.
Every Game & Big Event Affected by ESPN, YouTube TV Dispute
Tuesday, November 4
The most significant game that YouTube TV subscribers will be missing on Tuesday is the Duke-Texas college basketball game. There’s also lots of women’s college basketball that those fans will be unable to watch as well, including the season opener for the defending champion UConn Huskies.
On the non-game front, it is quite notable that the year’s first College Football Playoff ranking show will be aired on ESPN on Tuesday night. Fans who do not have an alternative streaming method to YouTube TV will have to wait until the results are revealed to see which teams have the advantage in the first rankings.
GAME
SPORT
CHANNEL
TIME
No. 8 Tennessee vs. N. 9 NC State
Women’s CBB
ESPN 2
4 p.m. ET
No. 20 Louisvile vs. No. 1 UConn
Women’s CBB
ESPN
5 p.m. ET
College Football Playoff Ranking
College Football
ESPN
8 p.m. ET
No. 6 Duke vs. Texas
Men’s CBB
ESPN
8:45 p.m. ET
Wednesday, November 5
As per the new NBA broadcast schedule, ESPN is slated to host an NBA doubleheader on Wednesday night. With the dispute ongoing those two contests are the biggest games YouTube TV subscribers will be missing out on. It’s no small thing, either, considering the fanbases involved; the Knicks will be playing the Wolves and the Lakers will be playing the Spurs.
GAME
SPORT
CHANNEL
TIME
Knicks vs. Timberwolves
NBA
ESPN
7:30 p.m. ET
Lakers vs. Spurs
NBA
ESPN
10 p.m. ET
Thursday, November 6
Thursday will bring more football and if the dispute leaks into that day then two weeks of college football will have been impacted by the situation.
GAME
SPORT
CHANNEL
TIME
UTSA vs. South Florida
College Football
ESPN
7:30 p.m. ET
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State
College Football
ESPN 2
7:30 p.m. ET
Friday, November 7
Both college basketball and college football viewing experiences will be interrupted on Friday if the dispute is not settled.
GAME
SPORT
CHANNEL
TIME
No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 25 North Carolina
Men’s College Basketball
ESPN
7 p.m. ET
Harvard vs. Columbia
College Football
ESPN2
7 p.m. ET
Tulane vs. No. 22 Memphis
College Football
ESPN
10 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 8
Real problems will arise for fans if the dispute carries into the weekend. As was the case last week ESPN will be broadcasting several big-time college football games, and ABC will be included in the blackout for those hoping to watch the biggest games of the weekend. Additionally ESPN has a late NBA game and a men’s college basketball game that evening. A lot to miss out on.
GAME
SPORT
CHANNEL
TIME
No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State
College Football
ESPN
12 p.m. ET
No. 8 BYU vs. No. 9 Texas Tech
College Football
ABC
12 p.m. ET
James Madison vs. Marshall
College Football
ESPN 2
12 p.m. ET
Syracuse vs. No. 18 Miami
College Football
ESPN
3:30 p.m. ET
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Missouri
College Football
ABC
3:30 p.m. ET
Kansas vs. Arizona
College Football
ESPN 2
3:30 p.m. ET
Wake Forest vs. No. 12 Virginia
College Football
ESPN
7 p.m. ET
LSU vs. No. 4 Alabama
College Football
ABC
7 p.m. ET
California vs. No. 14 Louisville
College Football
ESPN 2
7 p.m. ET
Suns vs. Clippers
NBA
ESPN
10:30 p.m. ET
Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Gonzaga
Men’s CBB
ESPN 2
10:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, November 9
Sunday brings more limited action as NFL rights are held mostly by CBS and Fox. But there are still a couple of college basketball games whose viewership will be threatened by the dispute should it march on. In addition, there’s volleyball scheduled to be played on ESPN 2, and ESPN on ABC will be broadcasting the National Women’s Soccer League quarterfinals.
Finally, for those who are into it, the pickleball world championships will also be shown on ESPN 2 on Sunday night. Seek alternative viewing options there if you’re a pickleball fan and YouTube TV subscriber.
GAME
SPORT
CHANNEL
TIME
Current vs. Gotham FC
NWSL
ABC
12:30 p.m. ET
Indiana vs. Marquette
Men’s CBB
ESPN
1 p.m. ET
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
Men’s CBB
ESPN 2
2 p.m. ET
Thorns FC vs. Wave FC
NWSL
ABC
2:55 p.m. ET
No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 NC State
Women’s CBB
ESPN
3 p.m. ET
Utah vs. No. 23 Baylor
Volleyball
ESPN 2
4 p.m. ET
Pickleball World Championships
Pickleball
ESPN 2
6 p.m. ET
Washington vs. Baylor
Men’s CBB
ESPN
8:30 p.m. ET
Then, of course, November 10’s Monday Night Football game featuring the Eagles and Packers is at risk of being blacked out for YouTube TV subscribers.
Everyone is hoping an agreement can be reached so fans are no longer robbed of the viewing experiences they pay for. But hopefully this comes in handy to prepare for the possibility they do not.