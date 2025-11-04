SI

Every Big Sports Event Affected by ESPN, YouTube TV Dispute This Week

Here’s every major game and sporting event slated to take place this week that could be affected by the YouTube TV-ESPN dispute.

Liam McKeone

ESPN’s dispute with YouTube TV is affecting sports fans across the country.
Disney and ESPN are still in a contract dispute with YouTube TV entering Tuesday. A full slate of college football on Saturday and the Cowboys-Cardinals clash on Monday Night Football were suddenly unavailable to thousands of paying customers. It has become a matter of great frustration among fans and, unfortunately, there is no indication it will come to a conclusion anytime soon.

With no end in sight, we have no choice but to assume this week’s slate of games and other notable sporting events will be affected. Any fans relying on YouTube TV to watch sports this week will either have to make alternative arrangements, like paying ESPN extra to stream directly through them, or accept they’ll be left in the cold as two giant corporations continue to point the finger at one another. It’s a terrible situation for basically everybody involved, but there’s also effectively nothing we the people can do to usher the process along.

One thing fans can do is prepare. There was intense disappointment felt among many fans who were unaware of the ongoing dispute and thought they were going to enjoy Monday Night Football last night until they logged on to YouTube TV. That is a terrible feeling and we endeavor to help you avoid it by understanding what, exactly, will be affected by the dispute this week.

Here are all the games and significant sporting events that will air on Disney/ESPN properties that normally would be accessible through a YouTube TV subscription, but will be unavailable until the dispute is resolved.

Every Game & Big Event Affected by ESPN, YouTube TV Dispute

Tuesday, November 4

The most significant game that YouTube TV subscribers will be missing on Tuesday is the Duke-Texas college basketball game. There’s also lots of women’s college basketball that those fans will be unable to watch as well, including the season opener for the defending champion UConn Huskies.

On the non-game front, it is quite notable that the year’s first College Football Playoff ranking show will be aired on ESPN on Tuesday night. Fans who do not have an alternative streaming method to YouTube TV will have to wait until the results are revealed to see which teams have the advantage in the first rankings.

GAME

SPORT

CHANNEL

TIME

No. 8 Tennessee vs. N. 9 NC State

Women’s CBB

ESPN 2

4 p.m. ET

No. 20 Louisvile vs. No. 1 UConn

Women’s CBB

ESPN

5 p.m. ET

College Football Playoff Ranking

College Football

ESPN

8 p.m. ET

No. 6 Duke vs. Texas

Men’s CBB

ESPN

8:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 5

As per the new NBA broadcast schedule, ESPN is slated to host an NBA doubleheader on Wednesday night. With the dispute ongoing those two contests are the biggest games YouTube TV subscribers will be missing out on. It’s no small thing, either, considering the fanbases involved; the Knicks will be playing the Wolves and the Lakers will be playing the Spurs.

GAME

SPORT

CHANNEL

TIME

Knicks vs. Timberwolves

NBA

ESPN

7:30 p.m. ET

Lakers vs. Spurs

NBA

ESPN

10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 6

Thursday will bring more football and if the dispute leaks into that day then two weeks of college football will have been impacted by the situation.

GAME

SPORT

CHANNEL

TIME

UTSA vs. South Florida

College Football

ESPN

7:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State

College Football

ESPN 2

7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 7

Both college basketball and college football viewing experiences will be interrupted on Friday if the dispute is not settled.

GAME

SPORT

CHANNEL

TIME

No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 25 North Carolina

Men’s College Basketball

ESPN

7 p.m. ET

Harvard vs. Columbia

College Football

ESPN2

7 p.m. ET

Tulane vs. No. 22 Memphis

College Football

ESPN

10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 8

Real problems will arise for fans if the dispute carries into the weekend. As was the case last week ESPN will be broadcasting several big-time college football games, and ABC will be included in the blackout for those hoping to watch the biggest games of the weekend. Additionally ESPN has a late NBA game and a men’s college basketball game that evening. A lot to miss out on.

GAME

SPORT

CHANNEL

TIME

No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State

College Football

ESPN

12 p.m. ET

No. 8 BYU vs. No. 9 Texas Tech

College Football

ABC

12 p.m. ET

James Madison vs. Marshall

College Football

ESPN 2

12 p.m. ET

Syracuse vs. No. 18 Miami

College Football

ESPN

3:30 p.m. ET

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Missouri

College Football

ABC

3:30 p.m. ET

Kansas vs. Arizona

College Football

ESPN 2

3:30 p.m. ET

Wake Forest vs. No. 12 Virginia

College Football

ESPN

7 p.m. ET

LSU vs. No. 4 Alabama

College Football

ABC

7 p.m. ET

California vs. No. 14 Louisville

College Football

ESPN 2

7 p.m. ET

Suns vs. Clippers

NBA

ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Gonzaga

Men’s CBB

ESPN 2

10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 9

Sunday brings more limited action as NFL rights are held mostly by CBS and Fox. But there are still a couple of college basketball games whose viewership will be threatened by the dispute should it march on. In addition, there’s volleyball scheduled to be played on ESPN 2, and ESPN on ABC will be broadcasting the National Women’s Soccer League quarterfinals.

Finally, for those who are into it, the pickleball world championships will also be shown on ESPN 2 on Sunday night. Seek alternative viewing options there if you’re a pickleball fan and YouTube TV subscriber.

GAME

SPORT

CHANNEL

TIME

Current vs. Gotham FC

NWSL

ABC

12:30 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Marquette

Men’s CBB

ESPN

1 p.m. ET

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

Men’s CBB

ESPN 2

2 p.m. ET

Thorns FC vs. Wave FC

NWSL

ABC

2:55 p.m. ET

No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 NC State

Women’s CBB

ESPN

3 p.m. ET

Utah vs. No. 23 Baylor

Volleyball

ESPN 2

4 p.m. ET

Pickleball World Championships

Pickleball

ESPN 2

6 p.m. ET

Washington vs. Baylor

Men’s CBB

ESPN

8:30 p.m. ET

Then, of course, November 10’s Monday Night Football game featuring the Eagles and Packers is at risk of being blacked out for YouTube TV subscribers.

Everyone is hoping an agreement can be reached so fans are no longer robbed of the viewing experiences they pay for. But hopefully this comes in handy to prepare for the possibility they do not.

