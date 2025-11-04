NFL Fans Couldn’t Believe They Were Blacked Out From Watching ‘Monday Night Football’
The ongoing contractual dispute between Disney and Youtube TV continued beyond the weekend into Monday, meaning fans who use the television provider were unable to tune into ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
Disney-owned channels, including ABC and ESPN, were pulled from Youtube TV’s catalog on Oct. 30 and remain unavailable for customers to watch. There had been some hope that the two giants could come to an agreement prior to Monday’s prime-time clash between the Cowboys and Cardinals, but a new deal wasn’t reached, leaving many football fans without any means of watching the game.
Considering fans spend their hard-earned money to pay for their television subscription, people were furious about Monday night’s game being blacked out on Youtube TV. Those fans voiced their displeasure on social media.
“Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV,” said Youtube in a statement on Oct. 30. Since then, there has been a notice on the homepage of Youtube TV informing customers that Disney channels were no longer available.
Right now, neither of the two massively profitable media conglomerates are budging in their negotiations, and their customers are the victims of their dispute. Hopefully, the two sides can settle their differences in the near future.