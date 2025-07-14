Three Popular Media Personalities 'in Play' at FS1 After Slew of Show Cancellations
Fox Sports 1 is making major changes to their programming slate.
The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported Monday that FS1 is cancelling shows Breakfast Ball, The Facility and Speak. Several notable personalities from those shows, including Joy Taylor, Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Paul Pierce and Michael Irvin, are out at the network.
With FS1 switching up their programming, Front Office Sports reported that the network could be "in play" for several new on-air talents to the network, including former Around the Horn host Tony Reali, former ESPN personality Max Kellerman and Up & Adams host Kay Adams.
All three are seasoned sports hosts and on-air talents, and would help provide a new look to FS1 programming.
Reali notably told Front Office Sports, “I’m open to talking to anybody and everybody at all times,” in the wake of these cancellations. Reali's next steps remain uncertain after Around the Horn, which he hosted for over 20 years, was recently cancelled.
It's unclear which direction FS1 will head in next, but there are some strong options for the network to consider as they look to develop new shows.