Gambling Ad Disappears From ESPN Ticker As 'Get Up' Hosts Discuss FBI Investigation

The broadcast's bottom ticker, featuring an ad for ESPN Bet, disappeared as Mike Greenberg spoke of Terry Rozier's and Chauncey Billups's arrests.

Brigid Kennedy

News of the arrests made it onto 'Get Up' on Thursday morning.
The NBA world was thrown for a massive loop on Thursday when Heat guard Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and ex-NBA player Damon Jones were all arrested in connection with a wide-ranging gambling probe spearheaded by the FBI.

News of the arrests broke early in the morning, around which time ESPN's Get Up typically airs. So, naturally, the story made it onto the broadcast.

But during said broadcast, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the bottom ticker—where ESPN typically shows live scores, ads and more—disappeared as the hosts discussed the investigation. Among the information on that ticker? An ad for ESPN Bet, the network's sportsbook. Whoops!

Watch it disappear below, around the 0:20 second mark:

We suppose there is no way to know definitively why the ad disappeared, but the timing is suspect. That said, it was still probably the right move given the optics of the whole situation.

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

