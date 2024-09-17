‘Get Up’ Blames Saquon Barkley and Not the Play Call For Eagles' Loss to Falcons
Saqon Barkley dropped a crucial pass late in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. The drop stopped the clock and gave the Falcons more than enough time to drive down the field, score a touchdown and win the game on an extra-long extra point.
While the playcall was the first thing that people questioned, Barkley's inability to catch the ball is just as big of a story. Barkley took responsibility for the loss and this morning on Get Up, Dan Graziano and Mike Greenberg agreed with him.
"It worked," said Dan Graziano. "I thought it was a fine play call. The running back has to catch the ball. You go out in free agency, sign this guy to a monster contract, outbid other teams for him. I've been listening for six months telling me this guy is going to be the difference between a team going to the Super Bowl and not. He just cost them the game. An important game! That head-to-head loss could matter to them, right? When you talk about playoff seeding down the road. He has to come up big in that situation and he did not.
As brutal of a takedown as that was, Mike Greenberg somehow took things even further by saying he would have caught the ball that Barkley dropped.
In the words of Jeff Saturday, "now we've gotten out of control."
Barkley had better turn things around soon because the Philadelphia fans' booing is only going to make the takes hotter.