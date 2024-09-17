'ManningCast' Delivered Electric Call of Falcons' Game-Winning Drive
The Atlanta Falcons mounted a furious comeback to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and their scintillating final drive had members of the ManningCast on the edge of their seats.
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on the show for the late go-ahead drive and it was fantastic television. Hearing three quarterbacks discuss a two-minute drill drive in real time was thoroughly entertaining.
What made it even better was Peyton Manning's enthusiasm for every play. He jumped out of his chair a few times and was yelling at the broadcast as if the Falcons' players could hear him. It was hilarious.
Their reaction to the full drive is below.
That was fun, chaotic, and educational all at the same time. Manning yelling, "Hand the ball to the official. Don't spot it! Don't spot it! Hand the ball to the umpire! Let him spot the ball!" was priceless.
Kirk Cousins and the Falcons made that drive look easy and wound up coming away with a 22-21 win because of it.