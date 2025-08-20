Takeaways From Latest Episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
Episode 3 of the HBO series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills began with the highlight of the past week for the Bills, signing running back James Cook to a four-year extension. With Buffalo losing a blowout in their second preseason game of the year against the Bills, extending Cook was certainly the top moment of the week.
Here are four takeaways from the latest episode.
James Cook's Contract Saga Comes to A Happy End
Vibes were high at training camp after the Bills re-signed running back James Cook to a four-year, $48 million extension last week. The two-time Pro Bowler has been awaiting a new deal this offseason, and though the holdout did not escalate, the team was clapping and excited to see Cook back at practice after he got the deal done.
"Going through the whole process, having to hold out knowing that I love football and wanted to be out there, speechless," Cook said. "Just something that you dreamed of your whole life and for it to come true is a blessing.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been proactive about extending the team's core players this offseason, including receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrell Bernard, quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Christian Benford and now Cook.
"They drafted me here for a reason I feel like and believe in me. It's been awesome," Cook said.
Jimmy Ciarlo Quickly Stands Out Days After Signing
The Bills signed former Army football captain Jimmy Ciarlo just days before their first preseason game against the Giants, and he quickly made an impression by laying out a big hit on special teams. Ciarlo spent his rookie year with the Jets, but did not play because he was on injured reserve.
Ciarlo's play on special teams earned him more reps, time at linebacker in their second preseason game and a special shoutout from head coach Sean McDermott in a later team meeting.
"This is what we're looking for," McDermott said. "Physical, nasty, making plays, flying around, being a difference maker. There's gonna be three guys that makes this team solely on special teams, because of plays like this. ... That's a heckuva play, man. I know you just joined us a couple days ago, great job. That's playoff caliber work."
The Bills' Secret to Success? Pizza Parties
The Bills decision to promote quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to offensive coordinator in 2023 was a move largely credited for the team's turnaround late in the year, but pizza parties might be the overlooked key to Buffalo's recent success.
Center Connor McGovern, who joined the Bills in 2023, learned to make pizza while bored during the COVID-19 pandemic. McGovern shared on Hard Knocks this week that when the team was 5-5 in 2023, he hosted a pizza party and then defeated the Jets that week. They would hold a pizza party every other week, and then went on a winning streak to claim the division and make the playoffs. The parties originally began as an event for the offensive linemen, and now serve 30-40 members of the team.
The Bills Have Strong Team Camaraderie
Above all, the Bills look like they're having fun. It's still summer and the intensity of the regular season has yet to kick in, but the bond between the Bills players feels palpable through the screen.
From attending an improv class together as a team bonding exercise, pizza parties, to Spencer Brown bouncing his stomach while Josh Allen jams out next to him on the sidelines during a preseason blowout loss, the Bills feel like a close unit.