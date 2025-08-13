Bills Sign James Cook to Lucrative Contract Extension
James Cook is back. The Bills running back signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $48 million. Cook's $30 million guaranteed is one of the highest figures in the league for running backs.
Cook had been a hold-in from training camp, but returned to practice on Tuesday which correctly indicated that the two sides were making progress on a new contract. Cook led the Bills with 1,009 rushing yards and scored 18 total touchdowns last season. In 2023 he had over 1,500 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns.
Cook had 85 yards rushing, 49 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns in the Bills' AFC championship game loss to the Chiefs.
Cook's $30 million guarunteed makes him the third highest-paid running back in the NFL. When Saquon Barkley signed his record extension earlier in the offseason, Cook was understandably excited about the market. Rookie Ashton Jeanty also has more guaranteed on his deal than Cook.
You can probably see how it all went down on next week's episode of Hard Knocks.