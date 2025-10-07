SI

Heidi Gardner Was An Extremely Good Sport About Live Chiefs' Sadness on 'ManningCast'

Patrick Mahomes interception led to devastating reaction.

Kyle Koster

Heidi Gardner reacts to Patrick Mahomes throwing a pick-six.
Heidi Gardner reacts to Patrick Mahomes throwing a pick-six. / Omaha Productions on X
Heidi Gardner, who recently departed Saturday Night Live after eight strong years as a cast member, dropped by the ManningCast on Monday night to talk ball with the quarterbacking brothers. As a Chiefs fan, it looked like she would have a go-ahead touchdown to celebrate as the third quarter ticked down. But that optimism quickly turned to agony as Jaguars' Devin Lloyd picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass and took it 99 yards the other way for a game-changing score.

"No, no, no, not that," a distraught Gardner said as it became clear there was going to be a 14-point swing on the play.

The Mannings then replayed video of the exact moment her heart broke so she could react to herself reacting.

If that wasn't Inception-y enough it appears Kyle Brandt joined in the fun at one point and Cam from Modern Family got involved while there were two Gardners on the screen.

ManningCast
There was a lot going on in Monday night's ManningCast. / Omaha Productions on X

So yeah, a lot going on.

Kudos to the her and every other true fan who hops on this broadcast. If a lot of us were being honest ... we would not want our real-time reactions to our teams' catastrophic plays broadcast to a national audience. Fewer would want to watch video of the original reaction. Takes a very good sport, though rooting for a dynastic team probably takes a little of the sting out.

Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

