Heidi Gardner Was An Extremely Good Sport About Live Chiefs' Sadness on 'ManningCast'
Heidi Gardner, who recently departed Saturday Night Live after eight strong years as a cast member, dropped by the ManningCast on Monday night to talk ball with the quarterbacking brothers. As a Chiefs fan, it looked like she would have a go-ahead touchdown to celebrate as the third quarter ticked down. But that optimism quickly turned to agony as Jaguars' Devin Lloyd picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass and took it 99 yards the other way for a game-changing score.
"No, no, no, not that," a distraught Gardner said as it became clear there was going to be a 14-point swing on the play.
The Mannings then replayed video of the exact moment her heart broke so she could react to herself reacting.
If that wasn't Inception-y enough it appears Kyle Brandt joined in the fun at one point and Cam from Modern Family got involved while there were two Gardners on the screen.
So yeah, a lot going on.
Kudos to the her and every other true fan who hops on this broadcast. If a lot of us were being honest ... we would not want our real-time reactions to our teams' catastrophic plays broadcast to a national audience. Fewer would want to watch video of the original reaction. Takes a very good sport, though rooting for a dynastic team probably takes a little of the sting out.