Patrick Mahomes Ripped for What He Did After Throwing Brutal Pick-Six vs. Jaguars
Monday's game between the Chiefs and Jaguars got a little more interesting after Patrick Mahomes threw a brutal pick-six in Jacksonville's red zone late in the third quarter.
Facing incoming pressure, Mahomes seemed in a rush to pass the ball on a 2nd-and-goal, and he threw it right to Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, who ran it to the house for a stunning 99-yard interception return.
The Chiefs quarterback tried to tackle Lloyd after his bad throw, but Lloyd easily jumped over Mahomes's low dive. After Lloyd shook off a few other Chiefs players and ran in for the defensive touchdown, cameras panned to Mahomes, who had a blank look on his face and strangely started clapping.
Check out that moment at the end of this video:
While some fans speculated that Mahomes clapped to classily pay respects to Lloyd's incredible run, others were baffled as to what Mahomes was trying to convey. It's most likely that he wanted to shake off the regrettable play and encourage himself and his teammates to move on from this, but it still was a bit of a corny move from the three-time Super Bowl champ.