College Football Week 10 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 10 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Brutus is ready for OSU to take on Penn State this weekend.
Brutus is ready for OSU to take on Penn State this weekend. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the same top six carrying over in the latest AP Top 25 poll, there was still no shortage of drama this weekend across college football.

The biggest story, of course, was LSU's blowout loss to Texas A&M—which in turn caused the University to fire coach Brian Kelly despite the astronomical buyout attached to his contract. Athletic director Scott Woodward said the decision came because "success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize." The Tigers have tabbed associate head coach Frank Wilson to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere in the NCAA, Lane Kiffin chirped an Oklahoma defender after his Ole Miss Rebels took down the Sooner in Norman, the Vanderbilt Commodores are firmly in playoff contention thanks to quarterback Diego Pavia, and Arch Manning left Texas's overtime win over Mississippi State. His coach, meanwhile, was very upset about a report saying that he could leave the Longhorns.

And now, we're into Week 10. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:

College Football Week 10 Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 28

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Kennesaw State Owls

UTEP Miners

ESPNU

Texas State Bobcats

James Madison Dukes

ESPN2

Wednesday, Oct. 29

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

ESPN2

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Missouri State Bears

Florida International Panthers

CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Marshall Thundering Herd

ESPN2

UTSA Roadrunners

Tulane Green Wave

ESPN

Friday, Oct. 31

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Rice Owls

No. 25 Memphis Tigers

ESPN2

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Syracuse Orange

North Carolina Tar Heels

ESPN

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Sam Houston Bearkats

CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 1

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Fox

No. 20 Texas Longhorns

No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores

ABC

SMU Mustangs

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

ESPN

No. 22 Houston Cougars

West Virginia Mountaineers

FS1

Illinois Fighting Illini

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

NBC

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

ACC Network

Baylor Bears

UCF Knights

ESPNU

UConn Huskies

UAB Blazers

CBSSN

Air Force Falcons

Army Black Knights

CBS/Paramount+

North Texas Mean Green

Navy Midshipmen

ESPN2

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

ESPN+

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Iowa State Cyclones

Arizona State Sun Devils

TNT

2:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Temple Owls

East Carolina Pirates

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Virginia Tech Hokies

No. 16 Louisville Cardinals

The CW Network

UNLV Rebels

New Mexico LobosU

N/A

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Maryland Terrapins

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers

CBS

Florida Gators

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

ABC

Boston College Eagles

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

ESPN

Kansas State Wildcats

No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Fox

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michigan State Spartans

BTN

Stanford Cardinal

Pittsburgh Panthers

ACC Network

Liberty Flames

Delaware Blue Hens

CBSSN

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

New Mexico State Aggies

ESPN+

Boise State Broncos

Fresno State Bulldogs

FS1

UL Monroe Warhawks

Old Dominion Monarchs

ESPN+

South Alabama Jaguars

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

ESPN+

3:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

California Golden Bears

No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers

ESPN2

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Arkansas Razorbacks

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SEC Network

Kansas Jayhawks

Oklahoma State Cowboys

ESPN+

Western Michigan Broncos

Central Michigan Chippewas

ESPNU

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

ESPN

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines

Purdue Boilermakers

BTN

Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona Wildcats

FS1

San Diego State Aztecs

Wyoming Cowboys

CBSSN

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

NC State Wolfpack

No. 8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

ESPN2

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners

ABC

Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 23 USC Trojans

NBC

Auburn Tigers

Kentucky Wildcats

SEC Network

Oregon State Beavers

Washington State Cougars

CBS

Florida State Seminoles

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

ACC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Troy Trojans

Arkansas State Red Wolves

ESPNU

10:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 24 Utah Utes

No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats

ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

San José State Spartans

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

CBSSN

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

