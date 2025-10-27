College Football Week 10 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
Despite the same top six carrying over in the latest AP Top 25 poll, there was still no shortage of drama this weekend across college football.
The biggest story, of course, was LSU's blowout loss to Texas A&M—which in turn caused the University to fire coach Brian Kelly despite the astronomical buyout attached to his contract. Athletic director Scott Woodward said the decision came because "success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize." The Tigers have tabbed associate head coach Frank Wilson to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Elsewhere in the NCAA, Lane Kiffin chirped an Oklahoma defender after his Ole Miss Rebels took down the Sooner in Norman, the Vanderbilt Commodores are firmly in playoff contention thanks to quarterback Diego Pavia, and Arch Manning left Texas's overtime win over Mississippi State. His coach, meanwhile, was very upset about a report saying that he could leave the Longhorns.
And now, we're into Week 10. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:
College Football Week 10 Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 28
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Kennesaw State Owls
UTEP Miners
ESPNU
Texas State Bobcats
James Madison Dukes
ESPN2
Wednesday, Oct. 29
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
ESPN2
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Missouri State Bears
Florida International Panthers
CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 30
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Marshall Thundering Herd
ESPN2
UTSA Roadrunners
Tulane Green Wave
ESPN
Friday, Oct. 31
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Rice Owls
No. 25 Memphis Tigers
ESPN2
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Syracuse Orange
North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Sam Houston Bearkats
CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 1
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Fox
No. 20 Texas Longhorns
No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores
ABC
SMU Mustangs
No. 10 Miami Hurricanes
ESPN
No. 22 Houston Cougars
West Virginia Mountaineers
FS1
Illinois Fighting Illini
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
NBC
Clemson Tigers
Duke Blue Devils
ACC Network
Baylor Bears
UCF Knights
ESPNU
UConn Huskies
UAB Blazers
CBSSN
Air Force Falcons
Army Black Knights
CBS/Paramount+
North Texas Mean Green
Navy Midshipmen
ESPN2
Bowling Green Falcons
Buffalo Bulls
ESPN+
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Iowa State Cyclones
Arizona State Sun Devils
TNT
2:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Temple Owls
East Carolina Pirates
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Virginia Tech Hokies
No. 16 Louisville Cardinals
The CW Network
UNLV Rebels
New Mexico LobosU
N/A
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Maryland Terrapins
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
CBS
Florida Gators
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
ABC
Boston College Eagles
No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ESPN
Kansas State Wildcats
No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Fox
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan State Spartans
BTN
Stanford Cardinal
Pittsburgh Panthers
ACC Network
Liberty Flames
Delaware Blue Hens
CBSSN
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
New Mexico State Aggies
ESPN+
Boise State Broncos
Fresno State Bulldogs
FS1
UL Monroe Warhawks
Old Dominion Monarchs
ESPN+
South Alabama Jaguars
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
ESPN+
3:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
California Golden Bears
No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers
ESPN2
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Arkansas Razorbacks
Mississippi State Bulldogs
SEC Network
Kansas Jayhawks
Oklahoma State Cowboys
ESPN+
Western Michigan Broncos
Central Michigan Chippewas
ESPNU
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels
South Carolina Gamecocks
ESPN
No. 21 Michigan Wolverines
Purdue Boilermakers
BTN
Colorado Buffaloes
Arizona Wildcats
FS1
San Diego State Aztecs
Wyoming Cowboys
CBSSN
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
NC State Wolfpack
No. 8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ESPN2
No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers
No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners
ABC
Nebraska Cornhuskers
No. 23 USC Trojans
NBC
Auburn Tigers
Kentucky Wildcats
SEC Network
Oregon State Beavers
Washington State Cougars
CBS
Florida State Seminoles
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
ACC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Troy Trojans
Arkansas State Red Wolves
ESPNU
10:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 24 Utah Utes
No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats
ESPN
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
San José State Spartans
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
CBSSN