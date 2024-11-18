Ja’Marr Chase Had Blunt Answer on Bengals’ Play-Calling After Loss to Chargers
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be out of answers. After dropping their seventh game of the season in a 34-27 shootout against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, the Bengals sit third in their division and face a long and treacherous road to the playoffs.
Cincinnati’s ugly 4-7 record doesn’t reflect how quarterback Joe Burrow and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase have been playing some of the best football in their careers of late, as they connected for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers.
Chase, who’s currently leading the league in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, didn’t know what to say when asked why the Bengals couldn’t close out Sunday’s game.
The Pro Bowl wideout strongly suggested the reporters should be asking coach Zac Taylor that question instead.
“I don't know. Ask Zac, ask the coaches. Don't ask me,” Chase told reporters. “That's not my job. I play football on the field. I don’t call plays for us, you know? So I can’t really do nothing.”
The Bengals aren’t dropping games for a lack of trying—Burrow nearly tied the game with a game-ending Hail Mary heave to Tee Higgins, but the ball got knocked out of Higgins's hands at the one-yard line. Seems like the motto of Cincinnati’s disappointing season so far: Coming up short.