SI

Ja’Marr Chase Had Blunt Answer on Bengals’ Play-Calling After Loss to Chargers

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @Ben_Baby
In this story:

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be out of answers. After dropping their seventh game of the season in a 34-27 shootout against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, the Bengals sit third in their division and face a long and treacherous road to the playoffs.

Cincinnati’s ugly 4-7 record doesn’t reflect how quarterback Joe Burrow and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase have been playing some of the best football in their careers of late, as they connected for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. 

Chase, who’s currently leading the league in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, didn’t know what to say when asked why the Bengals couldn’t close out Sunday’s game.

The Pro Bowl wideout strongly suggested the reporters should be asking coach Zac Taylor that question instead.

“I don't know. Ask Zac, ask the coaches. Don't ask me,” Chase told reporters. “That's not my job. I play football on the field. I don’t call plays for us, you know? So I can’t really do nothing.”

The Bengals aren’t dropping games for a lack of trying—Burrow nearly tied the game with a game-ending Hail Mary heave to Tee Higgins, but the ball got knocked out of Higgins's hands at the one-yard line. Seems like the motto of Cincinnati’s disappointing season so far: Coming up short.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/Media