Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Make Surprising Super Bowl Picks With NFL Schedule Release
The 2025 NFL schedule is slowly being released this week, which means it's not a bad time to get some Super Bowl picks in. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who will be back on ESPN calling Monday Night Football games this year, did just that while making an appearance Tuesday on Good Morning America.
Buck went first and picked an AFC team. No, not Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But rather a team that has suffered some heartbreaking postseason losses to Mahomes & Co.
"I’m going to say Buffalo finally wins it," Buck said.
Aikman then said: "Cowboys! Yeah, c’mon Strah!," while yelling over at former New York Giants great Michael Strahan.
The Cowboys would be quite a surprise to win it all as they haven't even been to a NFC title game since the 1995 season. Aikman, of course, is a Cowboys legend so there might be some bias in that pick.
Josh Allen and the Bills, however, could very well get it done as they fell just short in the AFC title game last season.