The Kelce Brothers May Soon Have a Nine-Figure Podcast
The Kelce brothers have a nine-figure payday in mind for their New Heights podcast, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The piece, which highlights the tremendous disparity between the haves and have-nots in an ever-increasing market, says the Kelces are “seeking a deal in the $100 million range and have had discussions with Wondery.”
It's a striking number and another reminder of the duo's rapid ascention to sports media's A-List. Since launching the podcast in 2022 they've built it into the fourth-largest in the country. During that time Jason has become one of the most popular offensive lineman in league history and parlayed that into a prime broadcasting gig with ESPN. Travis has won two Super Bowls and started dating Taylor Swift.
There is obvious crossover appeal that makes New Heights a different animal than other sports-centric shows and the market pays what it thinks a product is worth.
Still, it's a remarkable rise and eyebrow-raising figure. It's also a testament to the Kelce brothers' foresight in establishing their own brand, which can now easily stand alone. The $100-million mark has been speculated about for several months now and it appears it's becoming closer to reality. Considering one of the takeaways from the WSJ article was that the top 25 podcasts account for nearly 50 percent of weekly listeners, it's only going to get better at the top—and more difficult for those trying to make it there.