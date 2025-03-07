Kendrick Perkins Immediately Responds to Charles Barkley Over 'Fool Idiot' Comment
The Charles Barkley-Kendrick Perkins feud resurfaced in a big way on Thursday evening. Barkley took time to directly address the camera on the Inside the NBA pregame show and took aim at Perkins and some of his "fool" co-workers at ESPN.
Barkley thought that ESPN was spending too much time talking about the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors and not the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Barkley specifically called out Perkins, calling him a "fool idiot" for his comments earlier this week that the Lakers were saving the NBA.
It didn't take long for Perkins to respond.
"Hey @NBAonTNT might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around," Perkins posted. "When he see an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his ass like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all. #TexasBoy."
This is not the first time that Barkley and Perkins have had beef in public. Perkins called out Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew for not watching basketball last April. Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal responded by calling Perkins a "roach" on TNT and hitting a punching bag with his face on it.
Things have been quiet between the two sides this season, but it's funny how things are escalating now we continue to get closer to TNT licensing Inside the NBA to ESPN once their NBA rights expire at the end of the season. Shaq keeps joking that they're going to be fired before then and maybe that's what everyone involved really wants. Stay tuned.