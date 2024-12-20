Kirk Herbstreit, America Shocked by How Excited Al Michaels Was for Mr. Beast Ad Read
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have been working Thursday Night Football games for Amazon for three seasons now and they're still finding ways to surprise each other.
The pair was on the call for Amazon Prime in Week 16 as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Denver Broncos. While it was a good game, the unquestionable highlight was how excited Michaels was for an ad read for Mr. Beast's new reality competition, which debuted following the game. Herbstreit couldn't help but notice that it was the most excited Michaels had been about a read in the time they'd worked together.
Michaels did the ad read and then became even more enthusiastic when Amazon showed Mr. Beast on the broadcast. "And there is Mr. Beast himself," said Michaels. "Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina. Gearing up for the two-episode premiere following the game tonight. I have seen that and it's amazing. It is very cool."
"That's the most excited you've been in three years on a read," said Herbstreit. "I've gotta be honest with you." Herbstreit then mentioned that Michaels had also been excited about the promo during a production meeting.
Considering how things were going earlier in the season for Michaels online, it's heartening to hear him excited about free kick field goals and YouTuber reality competition programs this late in the year.