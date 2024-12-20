SI

How Chargers' Win Over Broncos on 'TNF' Impacts NFL Playoff Picture

A look at the updated playoff chances for each NFL team heading into the weekend.

Tom Dierberger

The Los Angeles Chargers inched closer to clinching a playoff berth in Jim Harbaugh's first season at the helm in their 34–27 victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

In a game that featured the NFL's first successful free-kick field goal since 1976, the Chargers used a balanced attack and a bit of creative coaching to halt the Broncos' four-game winning streak.

After the win, Los Angeles now can clinch a playoff berth from their couches this weekend. The Chargers need the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Tennessee Titans in order to secure a spot in the postseason bracket. Had they lost Thursday night, the Chargers' playoff odds would've dropped to 74% (via NFL.com).

The Broncos, meanwhile, could've punched their ticket to the postseason with a win. They could still earn a playoff berth this weekend, too, if the Dolphins, Colts and Cincinnati Bengals all win or tie.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the Bengals—given an 8% chance to make the playoffs—now need to win out while the Broncos lose out.

Following the Chargers' win Thursday night, here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the weekend (Note: teams with clinched playoff berths are in bold, and all playoff odds are provided by NFL.com):

NFC Playoff Picture

SEED

TEAM

PLAYOFF %

1

Lions (12–2)

100%

2

Eagles (12–2)

100%

3

Buccaneers (8–6)

83%

4

Rams (8–6)

56%

5

Vikings (12–2)

100%

6

Packers (10–4)

99%

7

Commanders (9–5)

84%

---

---

---

8

Seahawks (8–6)

34%

9

Falcons (7–7)

31%

10

Cardinals (7–7)

12%

11

49ers (6–8)

1%

12

Cowboys (6–8)

1%

13

Saints (5–9)

1%

---

ELIMINATED

---

14

Bears (4–10)

0%

15

Panthers (3–11)

0%

16

Giants (2–11)

0%

AFC Playoff Picture

SEED

TEAM

PLAYOFF %

1

Chiefs (13–1)

100%

2

Bills (11–3)

100%

3

Steelers (10–4)

100%

4

Texans (9–5)

100%

5

Ravens (9–5)

99%

6

Chargers (9–6)

98%

7

Broncos (9–6)

85%

---

---

---

8

Colts (6–8)

6%

9

Dolphins (6–8)

4%

10

Bengals (6–8)

8%

---

ELIMINATED

---

11

Jets (4–10)

0%

12

Browns (3–11)

0%

13

Jaguars (3–11)

0%

14

Titans (3–11)

0%

15

Patriots (3–11)

0%

16

Raiders (2–12)

0%

