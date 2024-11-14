Kirk Herbstreit Shares Sweet Photo of His New Furry Travel Partner After Ben’s Death
Hundreds of thousands mourned the loss of Kirk Herbstreit’s beloved golden retriever, Ben, after he died of cancer last week. While the loss of a pet is a uniquely agonizing feeling, Herbstreit’s busy line of work offers few days off. The College GameDay analyst hit the road this week for the Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders matchup on Thursday Night Football, and he had a new furry companion by his side.
Herbstreit confirmed to fans that his youngest golden retriever and Ben’s little brother, Peter, was joining him as his travel partner for the NFL game. On Thursday afternoon, he shared a photo of Peter in Philly and wrote:
“He has been in training (with Ben and the other 2 boys) since he moved into the house last December. Here he is today getting ready for the game. Took him over to the “Rocky Steps”!”
What a good boy.
Peter, 1, comes from the same litter as Ben. Herbstreit took in the group of four—Ben, Theo (7), Mitch (4) and Peter—from the same breeder in New Jersey.
Ben was a certifiable canine legend and an unmistakeable fixture on college football broadcasts for so many years. Peter will have some pretty big paws to fill, though it seems like the young pupper is learning pretty quickly on the job.