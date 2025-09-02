Kirk Herbstreit Torches Alabama After Ugly Week 1 Loss to Florida State
While Bill Belichick's ugly loss in his North Carolina debut is fresh on our minds, the biggest surprise from the first full weekend of college football came on Saturday when No. 8 Alabama got beaten rather handily by Florida State.
The Crimson Tide came out of the gates with a lack of intensity and quickly found themselves down on the road against an unranked Seminoles team that won just two games last season.
Kalen DeBoer is in just his second season as head coach of the Crimson Tide but his seat is already warming up after such a lackluster start to the 2025 season.
On Monday night Kirk Herbstreit tore into Alabama for how it looked in the ugly loss, saying during a SportsCenter hit with Scott Van Pelt:
"I don’t know what’s a bigger story: How good Florida State looked or how terrible Alabama looked?It’s a toss up. Im anxious to see what Alabama does with Kalen DeBoer. He’s a great coach, he has got some good players but to me it was more about energy and lack of effort, not necessarily just execution. It was like where is the speed on this team? I know they have Ryan Williams but they just didn’t look like a team that had… I don’t know if they had ankle weights on or what their deal was but they looked slow to me. I don’t know where they go from here. They have to get a lot better."
Alabama will have a good chance to bounce back this Saturday night when they host Louisiana-Monroe. After that they will host Wisconsin before traveling to face Georgia on Sept. 27.
The pressure will only continue to mount on Alabama and its coach if they are unable to turn things around and get back to playing the way fans are used to seeing the Crimson Tide play.