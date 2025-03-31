SI

Kyle Brandt Had Emotional Goodbye to Peter Schrager on ‘Good Morning Football’

Peter Schrager is leaving 'Good Morning Football' after spending the last eight years with the show.
Peter Schrager has been one of the stars of the NFL Network's hit show Good Morning Football since it first aired in 2016, but that run came to an end Monday when he announced that today would be his last appearance on the show.

Schrager, who could be heading to ESPN next, shared the news by saying:

"The rumors are true. Today is my last day on Good Morning Football. I am with great feelings, we're going to celebrate today. I love everyone on this show. It's all good, but this will be the last episode I will be on this program and with a heavy heart I'm stepping away. It's also for good reasons and a bright future."

Kyle Brandt, who is now the only original host left on the show, had an emotional goodbye for his good friend:

"I'm a miserable bastard. I don't like making friends. At home, I have my wife and my kids. Around the town, I have a few friends. Around the country, I have my high school friends. When I come to work, I have Peter. And Peter, you said we were going to be best buds and we always have been. Thank you very much for eight and a half years for being my best bud."

"Right on. I love you, Kyle," Schrager said.

"I love you too," Brandt said.

Here's that moment:

