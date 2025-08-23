‘College GameDay’ Remembers Lee Corso’s Most Iconic NSFW Headgear Moment
Next Saturday Lee Corso will sit at the broadcast desk of ESPN’s College GameDay for the final time.
After four decades of beloved analysis, Corso is set to hang up his head gear, marking the end of one era of GameDay, and the beginning of another.
In celebration of Corso’s career, ESPN has been putting together bits remembering some of his most iconic moments on camera. One that is always at the top of people’s list is Corso’s headgear pick from November 19, 2011.
GameDay was in Houston that morning in anticipation of the day’s showdown between the undefeated Houston Cougars and the SMU Mustangs. It was the show’s first-ever trip to the school.
Corso had been attempting to swerve the crowd on some of his picks, but as host Rece Davis remembered, “Midway through this whole spiel, it dawned on Lee that maybe this whole, ‘fake left, go right’ thing wasn’t worth continuing.”
When it was time to pick the home team’s game, Corso briefly brought out a megaphone with SMU on it, before saying, “Ah, f--- it,” tossing it aside, and putting on his Cougs headgear.
The entire desk reacted in shock to Corso dropping the f-bomb.
“I opened his headgear and I’m like, ‘What did you just do?’” Kirk Herbstreit remembered.
There are going to be plenty more moments celebrating Corso’s career coming up in the next week leading up to his final GameDay appearance in Columbus, Ohio on Aug. 30. Get your headgear, and your tissues, ready.