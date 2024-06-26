Media Mostly Agrees Lakers Coach JJ Redick Should Not Swear
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced new head coach JJ Redick to the media on Monday afternoon. Redick donned a suit and tie and ditched the backwards hat in an attempt to make a good first impression. It didn't work.
Asked what misconceptions about himself he was hoping to dispel as the Lakers coach, Redick responded with not one, but two F-bombs.
"I don't really have a great answer for your question because I really don't give a f---," said Redick. "Honestly. I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team. I don't want to dispel anything. I don't. I want to become a great coach in the NBA and I want to win championships and I want my players to maximize their careers. That's all I f------ care about."
Spoken like a true podcaster. Unfortunately, he's not a podcaster anymore. Now he's a coach. An authority figure. An adult with a real job. People did not like it. On his radio show yesterday, YES's Michael Kay said he might sound like an "old guy on the lawn, shouting at clouds," when he called out Redick for his word choice, but he wasn't alone. Frank Isola and Seth Davis also tweeted about Redick's unnecessary use of profanity.
Of course, not everyone clutched pearls when they heard Redick's comment. FS1's Colin Cowherd was more focused on Redick's message and said he loves it when "people make others uncomfortable. Deal w it."
Cowherd was not the only FS1 personality to forgive Redick's choice of words. Rachel Nichols refuted the strawman argument that small children could have been watching a press conference on a Monday afternoon. "Does it matter that young, impressionable children may have been listening," said Nichols. "I have kids, they've heard it before."
While she said that Redick would learn a lesson from this incident, she also offered an explanation for why it happened in the first place, saying that Redick didn't realize the press conference was being simulcast on television and radio.
Redick ran a media company as recently as last weekend. The Lakers head coach's introductory press conference seems like something that would be broadcast live in the 24/7 news era. You would think someone as media savvy as Redick would understand that. And even if he thought the presser wasn't being broadcast live, there were cameras there. And microphones. And rows and rows of media members recording and writing down the things he said.
Just because you say something bad and it's not broadcast live on television, that doesn't make it less bad. It's a lesson that JJ Redick needed to learn at some point.