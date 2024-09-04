ESPN's Mel Kiper Names Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders As Top QB Prospects for 2025
The college football season has just begun, but NFL draft analysts are knee-deep in work on prospects for next April's draft.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Colorado signalcaller Shedeur Sanders figure to both be in the mix for top quarterback on the board in the 2025 draft, and for ESPN's Mel Kiper, both bring a ton to the table.
"It's between Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders," Kiper said on ESPN's Get Up when asked about top quarterback. "Carson Beck was 234 on the big board coming out of high school when they ranked them, right? Twenty-two quarterbacks were ranked ahead Carson Beck. Look where he is now. He developed, he watched, he sat, he learned, and he's only 21 years old. He doesn't turn 22 until November. He was at 72% last year completion percentage. [He's off to a good start] with a strong second half against Clemson this past week."
For Sanders, it will be about how he performs against top flight competition.
"Fifteen quarterbacks were rated ahead of Shedeur coming out of high school. He goes to Jackson State with his dad. Now he's at Colorado. They're seven-point underdogs at Lincoln against a much-improved Nebraska Cornhusker team Saturday night. That game's important in the evaluation process. But his toughness...he held up last year, got injured late behind an offensive line that was awful. If that offensive line improves, Shedeur Sanders will be right there with Carson Beck vying at that top spot, that QB1 spot, in the draft."
Beck and the Bulldogs host Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, while Sanders and the Buffaloes head to Lincoln to take on a feisty Nebraska team in a hostile environment on Saturday night in one of the top games of the Week 2 slate.