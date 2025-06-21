SI

Michelle Beadle Destroyed Stephen A. Smith With Brutally Honest Three-Word Message

Andy Nesbitt

Michelle Beadle doesn't appear to be a fan of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
Michelle Beadle doesn't appear to be a fan of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
Stephen A. Smith has been under fire during the NBA Finals after he was seen playing solitaire on his phone during Game 4 in Indianapolis. On Saturday, Michelle Beadle, who was a co-worker of Smith's back when she was employed by ESPN, fired a shot at Smith and she didn't hold back.

The New York Post shared a link to its story on Barstool Sports' Mark Titus ripping Smith for being "awful" and for ruining the NBA Finals for fans watching at home.

Beadle replied to the Post's tweet, writing: "No lies detected."

This came just a few weeks after Smith's new radio show on SiriusXM replaced Beadle's show that had been airing during that time slot.

Smith will be back on the air for Sunday night's Game 7, when the Thunder will host the Pacers in what should be an electric finale to what has been a really fun series.

