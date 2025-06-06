Michelle Beadle, Cody Decker Fired by SiriusXM After Reaction to Stephen A. Smith News
Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker are no longer at SiriusXM, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported Thursday evening.
On Wednesday, the two learned their show, Beadle & Decker, would be losing its timeslot after SiriusXM signed Stephen A. Smith to host a show on Mad Dog Sports Radio. Beadle and Decker learned the news from media reports, not their employers. That didn't sit well. They then went on air and discussed it openly.
Beadle had the following to say:
"Yeah so the cat's out of the bag, I guess we're talking about it. We weren't supposed to, just as a heads up," Beadle said. "We were only given a few hours notice but we weren't told any details, we were promised that no details would be released. We didn't even know who was taking our place in the lineup, just that it was going to be announced that a new show was being added.
"Unbeknownst to us, 'The Hollywood Reporter,' of course, had all the details," Beadle continued. "So it was a little embarrassing, I'm not going to lie. I've been in this business for 20-plus years, I've been treated poorly a couple times, this didn't feel good, I'm not gonna lie."
She also added, "All I ask is to be treated with respect."
On Thursday, she continued to express her anger, claiming she was "blindsided" by the news.
Decker reacted to being let go with humor:
Beadle also took to social media to address the news:
Beadle and Decker are very clearly not happy about the way this went down.
It would appear SiriusXM has not appreciated their reaction to it. The two have been let go effective immediately, and different hosts will take their timeslot until Smith arrives in September, according to Marchand.