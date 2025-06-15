Fans Rip Stephen A. Smith Over His Excuse for Playing Solitaire During NBA Finals Game
Stephen A. Smith became one of the biggest storylines of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night and it had nothing to do with his takes on the action, but rather what he was seen doing during the game.
In case you missed it, the ESPN star was caught by a fan playing solitaire on his phone during the Thunder's thrilling win over the Pacers that evened the series at 2-2.
This was not a good look for Smith, who gets paid a lot of money to watch these games and then to share his thoughts on the action that he saw.
Smith fessed up to playing solitaire after the photo went viral, but said he was only doing it during timeouts.
"Yep! That’s me. Who would’ve thought….I can multi-task," Smith tweeted. "Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps!"
That tweet got the dreaded community note, which showed another fan's video of Smith having solitaire up on his phone while the game was going on:
NBA fans ripped Smith over his excuse about only playing it during timeouts.
Game 5 is Monday night in Oklahoma City. Stephen A. might want to keep his phone in his pocket during that one.