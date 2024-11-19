Mike Greenberg Blasts ‘Humiliating’ Jets After Team Fires GM Joe Douglas
The New York Jets continue to disappoint ESPN analyst and Jets fan Mike Greenberg.
Just six weeks after relieving coach Robert Saleh of his duties, the Jets on Tuesday fired general manager Joe Douglas, officially cleaning house amid a lost season with their record at 3-8.
Shortly after the news of Douglas's firing broke, a disgusted Greenberg took to X (formerly Twitter) and bluntly summed up the current state of affairs.
"The carnage of one of the most humiliating seasons in history continues," Greenberg wrote.
Then, foreshadowing the grim weeks ahead for Jets fans, Greenberg opined that Douglas was fortunate to be rid of the organization with six games remaining on the schedule.
"The #Jets are doing him a favor not making him have to sit through the last six weeks with the rest of us," Greenberg added.
Greenberg, like any other fan, felt the euphoria when the Jets traded for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in April of 2023, then agony when Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear just four snaps into the '23 campaign. Then, the taste of optimism when Rodgers returned healthy for '24, and now, hopelessness as the underachieving Jets, who entered the year as a promising bet to make the postseason, sit at 3-8 with a soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback and an interim coach and general manager.