ESPN's Mike Greenberg Destroys Jets With Ruthless Rant About Their Loss to Bills
ESPN's Mike Greenberg is a huge Jets fan so he knows a thing or two about being disappointed on NFL Sundays. That's what happened again in Week 2 when Justin Fields and Co. were crushed at home by Josh Allen and the Bills, 30-10.
What made that loss even more difficult for the team's fanbase was the fact that the Jets looked pretty good in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers. The Aaron Rodgers era was officially over, new coach Aaron Glenn seemed to have the Jets playing some inspired football, and if it wasn't for four touchdown passes from their former QB, the Jets could have started the season with a win.
They then backed up that performance by coming out flat against the Bills and found themselves down 20-3 at halftime and then didn't put up much of a fight in the second half.
Greenberg laid into the Jets on Wednesday, saying on Get Up:
"If the Jets had arrived for that game in one team bus and that team bus had gotten lost ... the game would've been exactly as competitive as this game was. They didn’t compete at all. They were never in the game. They continue to commit stupid penalties. They give away opportunities like crazy. The offense that looked creative and interesting (in Week 1) looked absolutely lifeless. They came out flat in a huge home game against a division opponent. That game was alarming. It was much worst than just being a small step back."
Here's video of that rant:
Greenberg was brutally honest in his remarks but he was also 100% correct. The Jets should have played with more fire against their division rival, especially with the game being at home. Instead, they looked like the same old Jets and now could be without Fields in Week 3, as he's dealing with a concussion that he suffered against the Bills.
Jets fans were hoping this season would be different from what they've sadly grown used to. So far after two games, that doesn't seem to be the case.
Things won't get any easier for the Jets in Week 3 as they travel to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the 2-0 Bucs.