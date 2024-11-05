Mike Greenberg Explains Why Cowboys Should Trade Micah Parsons
Sitting at 3-5 and staring down the barrel of consecutive weeks without Dak Prescott in the lineup with the trade deadline in a few hours, the Dallas Cowboys are at an inflection point. The franchise would be best suited to decide today if they want to keep their chips all-in on this year or sell off talent at the deadline for a short-term reset before getting back to championship contention in 2025.
There are many out there who believe the latter path is the one that makes the most sense. Mike Greenberg is one such person and believes Dallas should make a huge move— trade All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons for a massive return and use those resources to build something great.
"The Dallas Cowboys this year are as done as done can be," Greenberg explained on Get Up Tuesday morning. "The Dallas Cowboys should trade Micah Parsons."
As the rest of the crew voiced their immediate and loud objections, Greenberg continued.
"I'm old enough to remember when they traded Herschel Walker, Herschel Walker! They got back a king's ransom and Jimmy Johnson built that into a dynasty."
Dallas is a longshot to even make the playoffs at this point and will face a tough stretch of games without its starting quarterback. As things stand it is the ideal opportunity for the Cowboys to ship off players who aren't part of the long-term plan, acquire some assets, and focus on development in 2024.
Parsons, however, is obviously considered part of the core. He's only 25 years old and already three All-Pro nominations. On top of all that Parsons is still on his rookie deal. It makes him the most valuable player on the roster and therefore one can see Greenberg's point; if the Cowboys were going to trade anybody, trade the guy who will get the biggest return and go from there.
In theory a sensical, if dramatic, move. But in reality one that almost certainly will not come to be.