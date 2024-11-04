Worrisome Dak Prescott Injury Update Deals Tough Blow to Cowboys Season
The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Dak Prescott for multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he appeared to suffer in Sunday's 27–21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
In a season where the Cowboys have already struggled, Mike McCarthy will now be without his starting quarterback. For the time being, it looks like backup Cooper Rush will start in Prescott's spot.
Prescott was ruled out in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss with a hamstring injury, although he also had his throwing hand checked out on the sidelines. It isn't clear what the severity of his injury is at this time, nor exactly how long Prescott is expected to be out.
Prescott started all eight games so far this season, leading the Cowboys to a 3–5 record. Through eight games, the 31-year-old completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Prescott started the season on a good note, though, as he became the highest paid NFL player after he agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension during Week 1.
It's been a troublesome season for Dallas as a whole, with Prescott's injury being the latest blow. Fans are starting to call for Jerry Jones to rethink McCarthy's standing as the head coach, but the Cowboys owner is sticking with his coach for now.
The Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in their next three contests, all of which are big games with two NFC East rivalry matchups, and the other against an in-state rival.