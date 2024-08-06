Mike Greenberg Believes Jim Harbaugh, Whom He’s Know For Decades, Is Innocent
Jim Harbaugh did not apologize on Monday, the day after accusations and allegations about the Michigan football program leaked. Instead, Harbaugh stood at a podium at Los Angeles Chargers training camp and told the assembled press that he would never lie, cheat or steal and he taught those lessons to his family and football teams. Harbaugh denied culpability and said he was off to attack work with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.
On Tuesday morning on Get Up a group of ESPN personalities gathered to discuss whether or not Harbaugh had left Michigan at the right time with Paul Finebaum saying the former Michigan coach gave an "Oscar-worthy performance." While Domonique Foxworth cracked up, Finebaum added, "I'm going to bow at the feet of Jim Harbaugh for pulling off this scam and then acting like he didn't do anything wrong."
While most people rolled their eyes at the idea that Harbaugh, a head college football coach, did not know what was going on his own [Big] House, one person stood up and said yeah, that seems right. That person was host Mike Greenberg.
"I can be accused, if you wish, of being the most naive person in the entire world," Greenberg said. "I can be accused of being the most gullible person in the entire world. And maybe those will be fair. I've known Jim Harbaugh for 32 years. If he was on trial right now and he in his own defense made that exact statement exactly that way in the witness box. He did not plead the fifth. He could have pleaded the fifth, taken the fifth, he didn't. I would acquit him. I would vote to acquit."
What Greenberg fails to realize here is that if Harbaugh was on trial then he, who has known him for 32 years, would have been dismissed from jury duty. Also, in this case Harbaugh simply found someone else to stand trial in his place. No wonder he feels reborn.