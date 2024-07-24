Jim Harbaugh Compares His NFL Return to Being Born
Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL, and it couldn't have come at a better time because there's no time like the present to have another weird football coach on the biggest possible stage.
Harbaugh spoke to the press on the first day of Los Angeles Chargers training camp on Wednesday and immediately said something Harbaugh-y.
Asked what the start of training camp was like, Harbaugh compared it to being born.
"It feels like New Years Day," Harbaugh said. "It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb. You know, it's like you're in there and it's comfortable and it's safe. And now PEW! You're out. You're born. Lights are on. It's bright. You've got chaos. People looking at you. People talking at you. It just feels good to have it happen."
Keep in mind that the safe comfortable place Harbaugh had been before today was most likely the RV where he spent the offseason with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. It's hard to watch The Rockford Files when people are talking at you.
It should also be noted that Harbaugh was wearing cleats to practice, which is rare enough that people kept pointing it out.
It's safe to assume he's saving the khakis for the regular season. Not that babies wear them anyway.