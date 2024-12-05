Mike Greenberg Offers Sobering Look at State of Aaron Rodgers's Career
The new Aaron Rodgers documentary will not debut among a particularly high moment for its subject as the 41-year-old quarterback has been able to bring all of three wins in his two seasons with the team. Some are even going so far as to suggest that Rodgers has something to prove as Gang Green plays out the year. Enough people are kicking the mercurial signal-caller while he's down temporarily, but Get Up tried to focus on something more productive this morning: if Rodgers should play next season and which team might be interested in having him.
Jets fan Mike Greenberg, who was as excited as anyone over the prospect of adding Rodgers into the mix, painted a somewhat bleak picture. And he's been super optimistic through this whole process.
"I'm not mad at Rodgers at all," Greenberg said. "I think he came with the best of intentions, I think he tried. He had two things happen—neither of which is his fault. One, he got older, which happens to athletes. Tom Brady gave us this ridiculous impression that you can play like that until you're 45. He's one of one. Two, he suffered the worst injury that an athlete can suffer. Neither of those are his fault but he's just not the same guy anymore, that's clear. The great athlete is usually the last one to recognize that so I understand it. But the reality is I don't see any team in the NFL looking at it and saying the solution to my problem is we're going to bring in Aaron Rodgers and we're going to win the Super Bowl next year."
Now, never say never. Some team in the NFL could look at the situation and say just that. Heck, maybe even more than one. Like stated earlier, things are at a low point right now. But there are also a lot of very reasonable explanations for what's going on and the allure of having a former Super Bowl winner on hand to give it one last honest try will be powerful.