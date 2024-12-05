Aaron Rodgers Blasts 'Ridiculous' Notion That He Has Something Left to Prove on Jets
The Jets’ 2024 season started with hope and is on track to end with disappointment as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has arguably steered the ship far away from its desired destination.
In a chaotic year that saw head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas get sacked, the Jets are 3-9 staring at yet another potentially lost season and an extended playoff drought. Rodgers, who sat out the majority of his first campaign in New York due to a torn Achilles, has notably struggled to revitalize the Jets’ franchise in Year 2 despite being mostly healthy.
He was asked on Wednesday about the idea that he had to prove something to Jets’ ownership over the final five games and fired back with a fiery answer.
“That is ridiculous, with all due respect,” Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these five games, maybe they don’t know what I bring to the table. That being said, I’d love to play really friggin well the last five games.”
Rodgers’s numbers are jumping out on the page for the wrong reasons in 2024, with the 42-year-old averaging 218.9 passing yards per game while throwing 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He hasn’t recorded a 300-yard passing game since December 2021.
In the wake of several reports claiming the Jets plan to move on from the aging veteran, Rodgers has repeatedly stressed his desire to return for at least next season.
“I just redid my house here in Jersey. My goal was to play a few more years here… I’d like to play well, I’d like to feel like I’m wanted back. If not, I will not be offended, I won’t be upset,” said Rodgers.