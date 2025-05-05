Mike Tirico Details Allergic Reaction That Forced Him Off Kentucky Derby Broadcast
After abruptly leaving the set of NBC's coverage of the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday afternoon, host Mike Tirico revealed through a post on X (formerly Twitter) that his exit was due to a "significant reaction to [his] nut allergy".
"Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate..." he wrote. "Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down. Profound thanks to Churchill Downs for their care. And to our amazing NBC Sports horse racing family...”
The 58-year-old is doing okay now, and spoke with NBC's Today on Monday morning about what happened at Churchill Downs:
"In all serious, and it is serious, I've had a nut allergy my whole life, and I'm usually very very careful..." Tirico explained. "Whatever I ended up eating during the day [of the Derby], usually you do that snack grazing that a lot of us in TV do so you're not eating a big meal before you go on the air, I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing [my] throat and nose and all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell. It affects your breathing a little bit, so wasn't feeling well, couldn't go on with the show, took an EpiPen shot, got treated by EMTs, felt better ... thank goodness Ahmed Fareed—who's great—was there and filled in more than ably."
Ironically, Tirico's reaction happened in May, which is National Food Allergy Awareness Month.
"There are over 30 million Americans with food allergies," Tirico continued when asked what he wants folks a home to know about his experience. "... I had it as a kid and people had no idea, they thought I was silly and making it up. It's a real thing. My son has it, lots of us know someone who has a food allergy. So read labels ... Sometimes it'll say, 'Made in a factory where nuts are present,' you gotta be really careful about that stuff. There is possibility for cross-contamination. So not only ask questions, but if you're hosting people for dinners, let them know if there [is] anything made with nuts ... ask, inquire, be curious, and be courteous to those who have nut allergies or other food allergies."
Entering the race with 9-to-1 odds, Sovereignty edged out the favorite Journalism to win the 151st Kentucky Derby.