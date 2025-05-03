Sovereignty Wins 2025 Kentucky Derby
It was a rainy day at Churchill Downs on Saturday for the 151st Kentucky Derby. But that merely made the race all the more memorable, as Sovereignty ended up the winner.
Entering the race with 9-to-1 odds, Sovereignty was part of the main pack out of the gates but pulled ahead alongside pre-race favorite Journalism entering the final quarter mile. Jockeyed by Junior Alvarado, the horse put forth a dominant effort in the final stretch to pull ahead for the win. It was an exciting race that successfully matched the energy of last year's epic photo finish featuring Mystic Dan.
Sovereignty will try to become the next horse to win the Triple Crown, with the Preakness Stakes scheduled for May 17. In the meantime, however, the horse's team led by trainer William I. Mott can enjoy a monumental victory as they join the famous list of Kentucky Derby winners.
Another great race in the books at Churchill Downs.