Molly Qerim Shared Emotional Message About Her Decision to Leave ESPN, ‘First Take’

Molly Qerim's long run at ESPN will soon be coming to an end.
Molly Qerim's long run at ESPN will soon be coming to an end.

Molly Qerim's lengthy run at ESPN will soon be coming to an end as it was reported Monday night that the longtime First Take host will be leaving the network at the end of the year.

Qerim, who started at ESPN back in 2006 and has been one of the main faces on First Take since 2015, confirmed the news with an emotional message on social media.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.

“I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

ESPN shared its own statement on Tuesday morning:

Qerim closed her note by telling fans to "stay tuned" for what's next.

