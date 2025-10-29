NBC’s Positive NBA Coverage Put to the Test By Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Uncalled Travel
The NBA has new broadcast partners this season in Amazon and NBC. So far fans have overwhelmingly approved of Peacock and Prime's fresh new takes on basketball coverage. New faces, new voices, new sets and new innovations seem to be ushering in a more positive viewing experience and viewers have enjoyed the sunnier approach to the sport they love.
That positive spin was put to the test on Tuesday night during the Bucks' win over the Knicks. In the process of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo putting together another dominating performance he may have gotten away with a bit of a travel during the first quarter.
Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford, who were the color commentators for the broadcast, couldn't help but laugh about the non-call while play-by-play voice Mike Tirico read the rules and tried to make the case that by law, it might not have technically been a travel.
"It's the point of the gather, right," Tirico argued. "You get two hands on, under, or otherwise to gain control."
While the highlight rolled Miller counted, "One, two, three, four... five."
"So the counting starts when he can't dribble anymore," Tirico continued. "So that ball's laying on his hand. He can put it down one more time. Look, Reg, don't look at me. I didn't write the rules. I just read them to you pal. Now, I didn't say that wasn't, I'm just saying that's what it is."
At least they were able to laugh about it, which makes sense because the visual of Giannis going from a standstill position near half-court to basically shooting a layup while taking just one dribble is incredibly funny.