NBC's 'Sunday Night Football'-Style Intros for NBA Broadcast Applauded by Basketball Fans
NBC's spin on national NBA broadcasts has brought a fun element to the new season.
The network has put together a star-studded cast of analysts for their return to the NBA for the first time since 2002. In the first NBA Peacock Monday, they debuted a new "on the bench" broadcast where an analyst calls the entire game from each team's bench. Now, NBC taps a familiar fan favorite to put an additional spin on their basketball coverage.
As the Knicks and Bucks met on NBC Tuesday night, the network debuted Sunday Night Football -style introductions as starting lineups were announced:
It's not some groundbreaking innovation, but it's nice to see each player announce themselves with their own quirks like we have on the gridiron for so many years. Basketball fans gave NBC some early praise for the move:
None of the Knicks starters got witty to start this off, although it's only a matter of time until someone shouts out their elementary or high school like we've seen all too often in the NFL. OG Anunoby did have a stone-faced intro with beautiful enunciation, though.
The return of "Roundball Rock" would have been enough. Now you're just showing off, NBC.