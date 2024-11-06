NFL TV Coverage Map Week 10: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
We've hit the double-digit mark of the 2024 NFL season. Congratulations, everybody. It was an exhilarating opening nine weeks and Week 10 promises to bring even more action.
Here's what the coverage maps look like for Week 10 of the NFL season.
What is the NFL Week 10 Coverage Map?
For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS Late Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
FOX Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
Key NFL Matchups in Week 10
The most consequential matchup on the NFL Sunday slate appears to be the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys. NFC East games always promise entertainment in some fashion but it will be another landmark game for the Cowboys, who chose to buy instead of sell at the deadline despite placing Dak Prescott on IR. How they perform against the Eagles will go a long way towards proving that Jerry Jones was right to believe in the resiliency of his team— or how deeply, deeply wrong he was. Either way Saquon Barkley might hop over another dude backwards so everybody will be tempted to tune in.
The San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also carries high fun potential. The Niners are coming off a bye and may see Christian McCaffrey back in action, but are running out of time to separate from the pack in the NFC West. The Bucs are in a similar position and coming off a brutal loss to the Chiefs on primetime television. Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives already and it should be a fierce contest.
It should be a fun day of football.